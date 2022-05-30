RNLI tide warning after children rescued from Devon beach rocks
The RNLI is urging beachgoers to be aware of tide times after seven children were rescued from rocks at a beach in south Devon.
The children - with the youngest being four years old - became stranded while rock pooling at Challaborough beach on Saturday.
The RNLI said they were on rocks only accessible at low tide.
It said the children were 100ft (30m) away from the shore after being "caught off-guard" by the incoming tide.
Senior RNLI lifeguard, Harry Durant, used a rescue board to retrieve the children, making four trips between the rocks and the shore.
He reunited them with their families who the RNLI said were "very thankful".
RNLI lifeguard supervisor Luke Lane-Prokopiou said: "This is a huge reminder to always be aware of the local tide times and to always keep an eye on your family whilst at the beach and in the water.
"Sea conditions and tidal movement are constantly changing, even on the calmest of days, so please check your surroundings and keep safe at the coast this summer."
The RNLI issues the following advice when visiting a beach:
- Visit lifeguarded beaches and swim between the red and yellow flags
- Check the weather forecast, tide times and local hazard signs
- Keep close watch on your family, the beach and the water
- Float to live - do not thrash if you are in trouble. Instead float to keep above water
- Call 999/112 for the coastguard in an emergency
