Platinum Jubilee: Family create beach art to mark event
A family of four has been creating art using pebbles and other materials found on the beach for the Platinum Jubilee.
Under the name Beach4Art, Eva Slare and her family craft natural masterpieces on South West beaches.
The family's latest creations were of a corgi and a crown on Sandymere Beach in north Devon.
Ms Slare said the artwork can take hours to create and the latest pieces "were taken by the waves within minutes" of being completed.
Speaking about the materials they used, Ms Slare told BBC Radio Devon: "On this occasion, we used pebbles, because we worked at Sandymere beach.
"This beach is rich with nice colourful pebbles, the yellows, reds, purple, and white."
After hours of intricate work, sometimes it is washed away within minutes of it being completed.
Ms Slare said: "It takes us usually four to five hours [to create].
"We always start with four people, we're a family of four. We're lucky if this project survives one or two hours. On this occasion, when we finished it was taken by the waves within minutes."