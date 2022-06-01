Platinum Jubilee: Torquay's knitted creations mark event

The Queen, crowns, pompoms and a red, white and blue theme feature in one piece

The Queen, crowns, seagulls with chips and a call for peace in Ukraine are among colourful creations knitted for a Platinum Jubilee display in Torquay.

The exhibits, in St Marychurch, are on flower planters and benches, as well as attached to trees and church gates.

Pompoms, bunting and a model of the former Royal Yacht Britannia have also been created.

Organiser Sally Gilpin said the group of knitters started making pieces in February to decorate the precinct.

The group started making pieces in February for the display
The Royal Yacht Britannia makes an appearance in St Marychurch
One work calls for peace in Ukraine
These knitted seagulls have the choice of chips or ice cream in this piece
A seagull, a Queen's Guard, a crown and a corgi form part of this bench display, which is also emblazoned with HRH

