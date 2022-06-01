Platinum Jubilee: Torquay's knitted creations mark event
- Published
Related Topics
The Queen, crowns, seagulls with chips and a call for peace in Ukraine are among colourful creations knitted for a Platinum Jubilee display in Torquay.
The exhibits, in St Marychurch, are on flower planters and benches, as well as attached to trees and church gates.
Pompoms, bunting and a model of the former Royal Yacht Britannia have also been created.
Organiser Sally Gilpin said the group of knitters started making pieces in February to decorate the precinct.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.