Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: OBE for former journalist
- Published
A former journalist who has worked to combat violence against women and girls has been made an OBE in the Queen's Jubilee Honours.
Alexis Bowater, former presenter of the Westcountry news programme for ITV, was stalked by a man who was jailed in 2009.
Ms Bowater, from Devon, said she was "enormously proud".
A wheelwright from Devon who repairs the Queen's royal carriages has also been appointed an MBE.
And in Torbay a volunteer fundraiser for the RNLI has been appointed an MBE.
'The new pandemic'
Ms Bowater said society should be a "battalion" against violence towards women.
She said the issue was "everybody's responsibility" and that society must have a conversation about it.
Ms Bowater said: "I think it's really important to understand that violence against women and girls is the new pandemic.
"This is not a criminal justice issue. It's a public health issue. It's an issue for all of us."
Her campaigning has seen a statue of Nancy Astor, the first woman MP to take her seat in Parliament, erected in Plymouth on the centenary of her election.
'Imposter syndrome'
Ms Bowater has also pushed for new stalking protection laws in the UK.
Asked about being made an OBE, Ms Bowater added: "I was enormously proud. And I felt very privileged.
"I felt as if I was being overwhelmed by a sudden sense of imposter syndrome. But I think that that's something that a lot of us women share.
"But once I fully understood the privilege and position that I've been placed in, there's a reason it's called the honour system and that's exactly how it makes you feel."
She went on to say the timing of the honour close to the Platinum Jubilee was "astonishing" as her grandfather was at the Queen's coronation in 1953.
Greg Rowland, a master wheelwright from Honiton, Devon, said he was "gobsmacked" to be appointed an MBE.
Mr Rowland is one of a small number of expert tradesmen still using traditional methods to make and fix wooden wheels.
The firm he runs - Mike Rowland & Son Wheelwrights and Coachbuilders - was started by his father in 1964.
Their company has held a royal warrant since 2005 and is one of only two firms that look after carriages for the Queen.
The father-of-two trained as an apprentice with his father, Mike, 85, having spent five years in the Army as a Land Rover mechanic and has now been a wheelwright for 31 years.
Mr Rowland, who has been appointed an MBE for services to heritage crafts, spoke of his shock at receiving the news.
"Total surprise, I had no idea and just gobsmacked really," he said.
"I'm just humbled that I have a little old workshop that does traditional things - it's amazing really. It's all a bit of blur to be fair.
"You never expect anything like this and I certainly didn't. Somebody higher up has appreciated that, which is quite humbling really.
"It's just old fashioned - there used to be thousands of me but there are not anymore."
Lynn Spillett has been appointed an MBE for her work raising funds for the RNLI in Devon.
In her 16 years of fundraising for the Brixham Lifeboat Guild - now Torbay Lifeboat Fundraisers - Ms Spillett has organised more than 2,500 events, raising more than £718,000 in the past six years.
She said: "I still can't believe that I'm getting an award for doing something that I love.
"The RNLI has always been close to my heart, and I was fortunate enough to be able to retire early to become the chair of my local fundraising group - I could see the potential of what we could do.
"It's an amazing feeling to be receiving this recognition for doing something I'm so passionate about."
Other honours recipients from Devon include:
- Claire Dorer, from Chudleigh, who has been appointed an OBE for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
- Dr Helene Hewitt , from Sidmouth, who has been appointed an OBE for services to climate science.
- Thomas Rivett-Carnac, from Totnes, who has been appointed an OBE for services to tackling climate change.
- James Trout, from Kingsteignton, who has been appointed an OBE for services to the support of young scientists with disabilities and to the Covid-19 response.
- Ian Donohue, from Teignmouth, who has been appointed an MBE for services to inclusion.
- Jane Jones, from Plymouth, who has been appointed an MBE for services to the railway industry.
- Iris Sumption, from Kingsbridge, who has been appointed an MBE for services to vulnerable people.
- Nigel Brooks, from Barnstaple, who has been appointed a BEM for services to musical theatre and to the music industry.
- John Brooksbank, from Torquay, who has been appointed a BEM for services to the community.
- John Daly, from Ilfracombe, who has been appointed a BEM for services to young people.
- Wendy Heathman, from Ashburton, who has been appointed a BEM for services to education.
- Colin Hurst, from Torquay, who has been appointed a BEM for services to the community.
- Charlotte Murray, from Plymouth, who has been appointed a BEM for services to the railway industry during Covid-19.
- Lt Cdr Carol Rashleigh, from Plymouth, who has been appointed a BEM for services to the community.
- Jaqueline Tucker, from Newton Abbot, who has been appointed a BEM for services to the environment and to young people.
