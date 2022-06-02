Hundreds of 'mermaids' gather in Plymouth for record attempt
Hundreds of people dressed as mermaids have gathered in an attempt to set a world record.
The gathering at Tinside Lido in Plymouth aims to beat the record for the number of "merfolk" in one place.
Men, women and children wore home-made costumes and had to sit in one place for five minutes.
Organiser Pauline Barker said there had been a "fabulous turn out" in the sunshine as the Queen's Jubilee celebrations began.
The rules from Guinness determine that to count as a mermaid, the lower half of the body must resemble that of a fish with a flare of material extending over and covering the feet.
Those taking part could only wear a swimsuit or bikini top.
Ms Barker said: "We have got so many smiley faces in the sunshine, with the great backdrop of a national marine park, mer-maids, mer-men, mer-children - mer-everyone just having a great time in the sunshine to kick off the Jubilee."
She added: "We need 301 to set the world record, and 550 people said they would come along.
"It's a beautiful sunny day, the water is blue, the lido looks amazing, so we are hoping for anything up to 600 merfolk to come along."
