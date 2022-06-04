Warning over motorist posing as police officer in Devon
Devon and Cornwall Police is warning the public about a motorist who has been posing as an off-duty detective.
At about 02:30 BST on Friday a male driver reported being flagged down by a motorist and a passenger with flashing lights on the A3052 near Seaton, Devon.
One of the pair claimed to be an officer from the Criminal Investigation Department but refused to provide proof of identity to the person they stopped.
A man in his 40s from the Honiton area has since been arrested.
He remains in police custody.
PC Sam Parfett said it appeared to be an isolated incident but anyone concerned for their safety should call 999.
Anyone with information is also asked to contact police.
The person claiming to be from CID alleged the victim had been "driving erratically".
The victim reported driving off when the pair denied his request to provide proof of identity.
The victim said he was then followed by their car, overtaken and boxed in, before he eventually managed to get away in his vehicle.
PC Parfett said: "Communities should be reassured that police officers will always look to verify their identity when engaging with members of the public.
"If people feel they cannot verify an officer's identity or feel in imminent danger you must seek assistance."
"If police were to request that a vehicle pull over, the driver can always wait to stop in a built-up, well-lit area," the PC added.
