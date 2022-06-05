Plymouth Argyle ground damaged by tractor intruders
Intruders drove a tractor across a football team's pitch, causing extensive damage to the surface.
The vehicle, kept inside a garage at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park ground, is used for groundwork at the stadium.
Bosses at the League One club said the "mindless destruction" would require expensive repairs to correct and divert funds from other "vital" projects.
The Pilgrims have reported the matter to police and are offering a reward for information.
The intruders broke in to the club late on Saturday night, said the club.
In a statement it said the pitch was in an "early and crucial stage of renovation" ahead of next season.
It said contractors would need to "re-germinate the playing surface" and there was "no guarantee" the damage could be repaired instantly.
Inside knowledge
"This work comes at additional cost to the club and places our grounds team under further pressure, with an already tight turnaround for scheduled pre-season matches.
"The club will also be upscaling security at the stadium to ensure that this does not happen again. Of course, this adds further expense, deviating vital funds away from enhancing the stadium, squad and match-day experience at Argyle.
"It should go without saying, but any true supporter of Argyle would not engage in such mindless destruction."
The club said it was thought the intruders had an inside knowledge of the ground.
Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for comment.