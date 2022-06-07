Primark Exeter upskirting: Police issue picture
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a reported upskirting incident.
A man was seen "acting suspiciously and following two young teenage girls" around Primark in the Guildhall Shopping Centre in Exeter.
Police said he appeared to be filming on his mobile phone and directing the camera under their skirts on 21 May.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers want to speak to the man pictured, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Upskirting became a criminal offence in England in 2019 following a campaign by a woman targeted at a music festival.
