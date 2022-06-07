Plymouth serious assault: Police issue picture of man
- Published
Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a man in connection with a serious assault in Plymouth.
A man was assaulted by two other men on North Hill, Mutley, in the early hours of 23 May.
He was kicked and punched numerous times during the "unprovoked" attack.
The victim, in his 20s, sustained serious injuries including a broken jaw, fractured eye sockets and a broken finger.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information and would like to identify the man pictured in connection with the incident.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.