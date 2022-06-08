Exeter Cathedral houses textile Creation display
Twelve embroidered silk panels depicting the story of Creation have gone on display at Exeter Cathedral.
The panels, measuring 8ft (2.4m) by 13ft (4m), each are inspired by Genesis, the first book of the Bible.
They have been designed by Devon textile artist Jacqui Parkinson, who has used silk, hand-dyed materials, metallic leathers, gold leaf and over 8,000 stitches in her work.
The 'Threads of Creation' exhibition will run until 24 July.
It is the second display of its kind that Ms Parkinson, who lives just outside Exeter, has done.
The 'Threads of Revelation' visited 14 different cathedrals across the country and were seen by over 500,000 visitors.
Her latest panels will tour 20 cathedrals over a three-year period.
Starting with antique bedsheets, she then paints and quilts the sheets before layers of silk are stitched in and gold leaf and metallic leathers are added to provide the finishing touches to her artwork.
"My aim is to capture the wonderful extravagance of the Creation story and to delight people who view it," said Ms Parkinson.
