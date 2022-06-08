Plymouth Argyle tractor damage: Third boy arrested
- Published
A third boy has been arrested in relation to an incident in which a tractor was driven around the pitch at Plymouth Argyle Football Club.
The incident in the early hours of Sunday caused extensive damage to the League One side's ground.
Police said a third boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released while the investigation continued.
Officers previously said on Tuesday two boys aged under 16 had been arrested and released.
