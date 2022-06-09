Roadford reservoir boat capsizing: Bodies found in search for missing people
Police searching for two disabled people missing since a boat capsized on a lake have found two bodies.
The boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, at lunchtime on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they located and recovered the bodies during a "large-scale search".
One of the four people rescued from the boat is in hospital in a critical condition. Formal identification of the bodies is yet to take place.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) previously said "two disabled persons" were "unaccounted for".
All of those on the boat, which has been secured by police, were adults and believed to be local to Devon.
Police said they are supporting the families of all those involved.
Ch Supt Dan Evans said: "This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can."
The major search operation involved coastguard, fire and ambulance crews using specialist equipment. Drones and helicopters were also deployed.
No other boats were involved in the incident, and the MAIB said it has opened an investigation into the "capsize of a motor vessel".
The South West Lakes Trust said on its website the activity centre at the lake had been closed until further notice.
The centre runs activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
