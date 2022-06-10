A38 death: Two more men charged with murder of biker
- Published
Police have charged two more men with murder over the death of a motorcyclist.
David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, was killed on the A38 near St Budeaux on 12 May.
Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, and Chad Brading, 36, from Plymouth, have both been charged with murder.
Police had previously charged Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, with murder. He remains on remand awaiting trial.
Mr Pawley and Mr Brading are due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates later.
