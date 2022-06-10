Exeter football violence: Pictures released of suspects

Males sought by policeDevon and Cornwall Police
Police want to speak to these fans in connection with violence at the Exeter City and Port Vale game on 7 May

Police investigating an on-pitch battle between football fans in Exeter have released pictures of four suspects.

Violence erupted after the match between Exeter City and Port Vale at St James Park on 7 May, said the Devon and Cornwall force.

Fans reportedly threw smoke bombs, coins, bottles, and a metal spanner at each other, said officers.

Police said they were trying to identify the people pictured who may be able to help with the investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police
These two men are being sought by police investigating the violence

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics