Roadford lake capsizing: 'Complex' investigations start after bodies found
- Published
Two parallel investigations have been launched out after the recovery of two bodies from Roadford Lake, Okehampton, Devon.
They were recovered on Thursday after a search for two people missing after a boat capsized on the lake on Wednesday.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and Devon and Cornwall Police will both be investigating.
The bodies are believed to be a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, but no formal identification has taken place.
A third person, a woman in her 50s, remains in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
No other boats were involved in the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was in "close liaison with both the MAIB and HM Coroner as what is expected to be a complex investigation is progressed".
Supt Toby Davies, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "This has been a tragic incident in which two people have lost their lives.
"We continue to support all of the families involved with the deployment of specialist family liaison officers and our thoughts remain with those families at this difficult time."
Supt Davies added: "The parallel investigations will look at the circumstances surrounding the incident with the MAIB in addition identifying ways to prevent a similar incident occurring in the future."
The Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE is working with other authorities as it continues to assist Devon and Cornwall police with their inquiries. "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those affected by this tragic incident."