Pond used to help extinguish Devon bungalow annex fire

Fire engine
Eleven crews from across Devon and Somerset were called to the scene in Ugborough

Water from a pond has been used to help extinguish a fire in west Devon, firefighters say.

Fire crews from 10 stations across Devon and one from Somerset were called to the property in Ugborough at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

The blaze was in a bungalow annex which was being built. A water tank appliance was also sent to the scene, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters said they had "multiple calls" about the blaze near Ivybridge, which saw smoke and flames "billowing from the site".

Crew remained at the scene overnight, scaling back to just one appliance on Saturday morning.

