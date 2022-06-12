Broomhill Estate: Ancient woodland sculpture exhibition unveiled
A new sculpture exhibition being showcased in an ancient woodland has been unveiled in Devon.
Seventeen world-renowned artists from the Royal Society of Sculptors are exhibiting 30 outdoor pieces on the Broomhill Estate.
Titled In Harmony, the exhibition is due to run until 30 September.
Estate manager and curator Charles Powell said it gave artists a platform to "showcase work in an environment sympathetic to the natural world".
Mr Powell said each sculpture would be surrounded by a bespoke planting scheme, that complemented the artwork's aesthetic and philosophies.
