Falklands War veterans reunite for Mount Harriet anniversary
- Published
Falklands War veterans reunited for a commemoration parade at Bickleigh Barracks, Plymouth, on Sunday.
It marked the Battle for Mount Harriet, where men from 42 Commando Royal Marines fought throughout the night from 11 to 12 June 1982.
The ceremony was held in the memorial garden at the barracks with hymns, prayers and time for reflection.
Mike Collins said reuniting with those he had served with was "amazing".
"It really is amazing when you leave people, especially when they're young, it's extremely exciting to see them at this stage in their lives and see all the wonderful things that they've achieved.
"They were all kind of wild and crazy and here they are running businesses and teaching and doing amazing things," he said.
Later this month Plymouth City Council will grant the Freedom of the City to those who fought in the conflict.
"We've always had a special connection with Plymouth, it was our home... so it's special," Mr Collins said.
