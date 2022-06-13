Motorcycle rider seriously injured in north Devon crash
- Published
A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in north Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the B3230 at Plaistow Mills, near Muddiford, Barnstaple, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The rider, a 30-year-old local man travelling north towards Ilfracombe, suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth.
The road was closed for a forensic examination and was later reopened.
Police said they were trying to establish the cause of the crash and they appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.