Woman seriously injured in east Devon road crash
- Published
A woman in her 70s has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle road crash in east Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the A3052 near Newton Poppleford at about 12:00 BST on Sunday after a Renault Kadjar, a Land Rover Freelander and a VW Taigo collided.
The local woman, driving the VW, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries, officers said.
The road was closed for more than 10 hours for a forensic examination.
The male driver and female passenger in the Renault were also taken to hospital, where the passenger was later discharged, police said.
The occupants of the Freelander were not injured.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
