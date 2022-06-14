Council approves plans to install new beach huts in Brixham
A Devon council has given the go ahead for plans to remove a pool shelter and install 21 beach huts in Brixham.
The project approved by Torbay Council also involves the creation of two outside seating areas for Shoals cafe.
Torbay Council owns the land which is rented to Brixham Town Council and the site of the cafe is sublet to Shoals.
It covers three main areas including the Shoalstone Pool and associated green space on Brixham seafront.
No councillors spoke against the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports, but some raised questions about security.
Councillor Barbara Lewis said: "So, if you're going to put beach huts along there, are you going to have CCTV there for antisocial behaviour?"
The chair of Shoalstone Pool, Jessica Stock, said relevant security measures were already in place.
