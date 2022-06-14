Roadford Lake boat deaths: Care home owners 'devastated'
Owners of a care home say they are "devastated" at the deaths of two disabled residents after a boat capsized on a reservoir.
The two victims, believed to be a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday.
Burdon Grange Care Home in Beaworthy, Devon, said the victims were "much-loved members of our community".
Police and marine accidents officials are investigating the incident.
A third person, a woman in her 50s who is also a resident at the care home, remains in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, said police.
She was among four people on the boat who were rescued said the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).
Care home owners Stuart and Stephanie Kempton said in a statement: "Words cannot express how devastated we are following Wednesday's tragedy at Roadford Lake, where two of our residents lost their lives.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two, much-loved members of our community.
"Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.
"Our thoughts are also with one of our residents, who remains in hospital, and their family."
They also thanked the emergency services for their "swift response to the tragedy and their continuing support, during this extremely difficult time".
Burdon Grange is a 30-bed home which offers care for adults with physical disabilities.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was working alongside the MAIB and the coroner on "what is expected to be a complex investigation".
No other boats were involved in the incident.
The South West Lakes Trust has closed an activity centre at the lake until further notice.
The centre runs activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
