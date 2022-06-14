Falklands war 40th anniversary: GWR train dedicated in Plymouth
A train has been dedicated to those who served in the Falklands conflict, 40 years on from the end of the war.
Great Western Railway's Power car 43040 was the subject of a dedication service at Plymouth station.
A special Falklands 40 livery was also unveiled on one of GWR's Class 255 Castle sets.
It recognises the 255 British military personnel who lost their lives in the fight to liberate the islands following Argentinian invasion.
The train vinyl features roundels pay tribute to a conflict waged on land, at sea and in the air.
Veterans from the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 and Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Councillor Sue Dann, attended the service, which wasled by John Roe, Railway Mission Chaplain for the South West of England.
GWR business assurance director, Joe Graham, said: "Plymouth and Devonport played a significant part in the conflict and this dedication service will allow us to honour the bravery of all those who took part in the conflict, including those who never returned home and the many more who were wounded.
"We are proud power car 43040 will carry our own Falklands 40 tribute, to be seen by thousands of customers travelling in the west of our network."
South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 trustee, Chris Jones, said: "I am delighted to have been asked to unveil this locomotive... we hope that it will serve as a reminder that as a country our actions are brave and honourable and in pursuit of a fairer and more peaceful world."
The lord mayor of Plymouth said: "The dedication of this train will share the veterans' story and the role Plymouth played to a wider audience."
