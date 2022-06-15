Police investigate beach landing at Slapton Sands, Devon
- Published
A boat believed to be carrying about 12 migrants was seen landing on a beach in Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there were reports of a boat landing at Slapton Sands near Dartmouth at about 07:10 BST on Wednesday.
The people were taken away in two waiting vehicles according to eyewitnesses.
One vehicle was a silver people carrier with blacked out windows and the second was a black people carrier.
A police spokesperson said: "A large policing response was sent to the area following this incident being reported to us, but at this time no arrest have been made and those who landed on the beach, currently believed to be migrants, have yet to be located.
"Our initial report states that those who landed on the beach were immediately taken into two vehicles that were waiting near-by and which immediately left the area."
Police asked for help from the public to "locate and ensure the welfare of those who landed on the beach".
The spokesperson asked people in the area to "check dashcams and CCTV and to contact us immediately if they have any footage that can assist".
