Rail strikes: Devon and Cornwall affected by reduced services
- Published
Rail services in Devon and Cornwall are expected to be severely affected by strikes.
South Western Railway (SWR) has told passengers no services will be running into Devon on the three days of a national rail strike.
The train operator, which serves Exeter, said reduced services would operate on parts of its network on the strike days of 21, 23 and 25 June.
Network Rail said there would be no trains to Penzance in Cornwall.
SWR managing director Claire Mann, said: "The sheer scale of this planned industrial action severely limits the number of trains we can run and routes we can serve.
"With this disruption set to be so considerable, I regretfully urge customers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26 June."
More than 40,000 RMT union members from Network Rail and 13 train firms plan to walk out.
The industrial action, which has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history", involves union members which include railway staff such as guards and signalling operators.
RMT announced the strike action last week after talks over pay and redundancies fell through.
Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said passengers should "only travel if it's really necessary to do so".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.