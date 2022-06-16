GWR: 'Very limited' strike service to operate for Devon
Limited mainline trains to and from Devon and London are scheduled to operate next week.
Great Western Railway said a "very limited" service between Plymouth and London would operate during the strike.
It confirmed all of its other services would not run on strike days, with services expected to resume with only one train per hour on non-strike days.
People have been advised not to travel on trains during strikes on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.
More than 40,000 RMT union members and 13 train firms are set to stage the "biggest rail strike in modern history" due to payment disputes.
Great Western Railway said a more frequent service between Crediton and Exeter Central would operate on non-strike days from 07:00 BST.
South Western Railway said it would only run its London Waterloo services as far as Basingstoke on strike days, meaning none of its trains would serve Devon.
It said "significant disruption" would also be expected on Wednesday 22, Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June.
Network Rail route director Mark Killick said although it was "sorry for the disruption", services would not "compromise on safety".
He said: "We've trained 250 staff so we can keep some of the busiest lines open, focussing our resources on the routes that can keep the largest numbers of customers and freight moving and serving vital locations such as hospitals.
"That said, we will not compromise on safety and the strike does mean that large parts of the network will be closed."
