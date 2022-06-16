Devon county lines drug searches lead to 40 arrests
Forty arrests were made after a two-day operation to target county lines drugs supplies in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police carried out "a significant number of searches" in Torquay, Paignton, Teignmouth and Newton Abbot on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Seizures included "multiple kilograms of suspected Class A and B drugs".
Of those arrested, police said four people were charged with possession with intent to supply drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Other charges included possession of an offensive weapon, money laundering, drug driving and driving whilst disqualified.
Two of those arrested were released with no further action and six were issued with cautions or community resolutions.
As well as drugs - thought to be heroin, cocaine and ampethamine - officers seized electronic scales, bladed weapons, mobile devices, a "significant quantity of cash and 12 vehicles".
The operation was carried out as part of Project Medusa, which is led by Merseyside Police and aims to tackle county lines - criminal gangs supplying drugs across the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.
Ch Supt Roy Linden, south Devon commander, said: "Drugs and drug-related crime are extremely harmful to our communities, and operations such as this are crucial to targeting those responsible.
"Working alongside other forces and agencies allows us to maximise information sharing and intelligence in order to target offenders, safeguard vulnerable people and prevent further harm."
Det Insp Mark Whitaker, regional county lines co-ordinator at the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "Joint operations like this are key to effectively target county lines drug dealing, a crime type that relies on crossing geographical boundaries to exploit vulnerable people for profit.
"The intelligence gathered over the two days will enable us to continue to target and disrupt organised crime networks intent on supplying drugs and exploiting young and vulnerable people in our region."
