Bideford crash: Motorcyclist seriously injured
- Published
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car and a van.
The rider, a man in his 20s from Bude, Cornwall sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision on the A39 in Bideford, Devon, said police.
The Devon and Cornwall force appealed for witnesses to the crash at Bucks Cross at about 08:40 BST on Thursday.
The other drivers were uninjured and the road was closed for eight and a half hours.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.