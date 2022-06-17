Dawlish train passengers evacuated after fire report
Passengers were evacuated from a train at Dawlish in south Devon after reports of a fire under a carriage.
Four appliances were called to the incident which was reported at about 17:20 BST said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
The cause was traced to coolant which created smoke after it leaked onto an exhaust pipe said the fire service.
There were no reports of any casualties and the train was allowed to continue after the leak was fixed.
