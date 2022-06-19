Exeter: Police investigating sexual assault
- Published
A woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said she was attacked by a man who fled the scene in the Catacombs area of Exeter.
She was found in Exe Street and taken to hospital where she is being supported by officers.
A scene guard and cordon remains in place in the area and the police are carrying out searches.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with them.
