Summer Solstice 2022: Sunrise welcomed on longest day
- Published
People across the South West and the Channel Islands got up early on Tuesday to welcome the summer solstice sunrise.
The summer solstice is the longest day of the year which means it has the most hours of sunlight.
In Devon sunrise began at 05:01 BST, the Channel Islands saw it next at 05:04 BST and it arrived in Cornwall at 05:10 BST.
Some people gathered at Berry Head in Devon to capture the moment.
Dog walker Anneliese Kesteven, in Teignmouth, said: "Today I made a particular effort to be up and out, at about 4.40am, to be sure I was on the sea front to see the solstice sunrise."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.