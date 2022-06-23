Polls open in Tiverton and Honiton by-election

Tiverton Town Hall
Polls will be open in the by-election for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency until 22:00 GMT

Voting is under way in the by-election for the Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary constituency in Devon.

The election was triggered when former Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned his seat after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.

There are eight candidates standing in the election.

Polling stations across the constituency will be open until 22:00 GMT.

Counting will begin after the polls close, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.

