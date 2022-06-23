Exeter rape suspect released on bail
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of rape in Exeter has been released on police bail.
Police said a woman was assaulted at about 02:00 BST on Saturday in the Catacombs area of the city.
Officers later arrested the suspect, aged in his 40s and from Exeter.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Rachael Bentley said: "We are also appealing to any road users who would have been in the area between 01:00 BST and 02:30 on Saturday 18 June to review dashcam footage, to see if they have captured anything of note that they can share with investigative officers.
"No matter how small you feel the piece of information maybe, or how short the piece of footage you may have captured, it could be a vital piece of evidence in this investigation so please contact the police immediately."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.