Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Lib Dems take seat
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000.
Former Army major Richard Foord won with more than 22,000 votes after the constituency saw a swing of almost 30%.
The by-election was triggered when former Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned his seat after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.
Mr Foord said the result had sent a "loud and clear message".
He said it was an "extraordinary and historic result which has sent a shockwave through British politics".
"Tonight the people of Britain have spoken," Mr Foord said.
"They've sent a loud and clear message: it's time for Boris Johnson to go, and go now."
He told BBC Radio Devon he was "very humbled" by the result.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the "stunning win" should be "a wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson" and they "cannot afford to ignore this result".
Mr Foord took the seat with 22,537 votes, beating his nearest rival, Conservative Helen Hurford, who polled 16,393.
The swing from the Tories to the Liberal Democrats saw Mr Foord secure a majority of 6,144.
Mid Devon District Council said a total of 42,707 votes were cast and the turnout was 52.3%.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.