Four military personnel injured in Devon road crash
- Published
Four military personnel have been taken to hospital after a crash on a major road in Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the single-vehicle crash, involving a military vehicle, occurred on the A361 at Sampford Peverell, near Tiverton, at about 08:45 BST on Saturday.
Officers added that members of the public assisted the injured personnel and all four were taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.
The conditions of the military personnel are not known.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
