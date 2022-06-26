Paramedic's car tyre deflated during Bideford call-out
A paramedic's car tyre was deliberately deflated during a call-out, police have said.
In a post on Facebook, Devon and Cornwall Police said the emergency worker was responding to a call in East The Water, Bideford, at about midnight.
"We hope you never need their urgent assistance, you may very well have risked someone's life," the force continued.
It added people nearby had "helped get the car back on the road quickly".
Officers are investigating and the force has appealed for information and witnesses.
