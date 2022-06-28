Soldier seriously injured in Jackal road crash in Devon
A soldier involved in the road crash of a military vehicle was seriously injured, police have confirmed.
The soldier was one of four Army personnel in a Jackal tactical support vehicle which crashed on the A361 near Tiverton on Saturday morning.
All four were taken to hospital, but the three of them had since been discharged, the Army said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said on Monday a male was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with spinal injuries.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the soldiers had been in the vehicle during a routine military exercise in the area before it crashed at Sampford Peverell.
Police said members of the public assisted the injured personnel and the road was closed for several hours for an investigation.
The MoD said Devon and Cornwall Police and the Defence Safety Authority were investigating the crash.
Jackals are armoured reconnaissance vehicles which the Army describes as a "high mobility weapons platform, with a unique air-bag suspension system allowing rapid movement across varying terrain".
