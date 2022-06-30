'Full-on' Devon County Show to get under way
About 90,000 visitors are expected to attend the Devon County Show over the next three days.
The show's organisers said everything at the event at Westpoint in Exeter was back to pre-pandemic levels.
There will be livestock competitions, daily tractor processions, arts and crafts and cookery demonstrations
Show manager Sam Mackenzie-Green said: "After last year when we ran just at the edge of Covid we are so happy to be back with a full-on show."
She said: "We have got all of our animals, got all of our exhibits and we are expecting all of the public hopefully to come and support us."
Last year the show was put back from its traditional date in May due to pandemic restrictions.
Organisers took the decision to hold it at a similar time this year to mitigate any further risk.
It is anticipated the 2023 event will return to being held in May.
Organisers said some events that did not take place last year would be back including the shoeing competitions.
Tom Hammett, who has been volunteering at the show since 1965, has been selected as the Honorary President of this year's show.
The farmer from Broadclyst said it was a big step up from his first role as a livestock steward when he was in his 20s.
"I'm so looking forward to the show, getting out and about on the showground, playing a role I love, promoting British farming and British food to the Devon community. Bring it on!"
