A35 crash: One person seriously injured as road remains closed
- Published
The A35 in Devon is closed in both directions due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police were called to the scene between the A358 at Axminster and A30 at Honiton at about 10:45 BST on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said one person had suffered serious injuries.
Emergency services and National Highways remain on scene and diversions are in place. while motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
