Motorcyclist dies in crash near Axminster
A motorcyclist in his 40s has died in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in Devon.
Police were called to the A35 at Taunton Cross, near Shute, Axminster, at about 10:40 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said the two-vehicle collision involved a white VW Transporter and a black BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
