Speed limit returning to 40mph after trial on Plymouth road
- Published
The speed limit along most of a busy city route is returning to 40mph following a trial period at 30mph.
The stretch between Manadon and Derriford in Plymouth will revert back on Friday to improve traffic flow, the city council said.
Two sections will remain at 30mph - between Derriford Roundabout and Runway Road, and the inbound side from the roundabout to Charlton Road.
Councillor Jonathan Drean said the changes would "improve journey times".
He said: "We have taken into account speed and collision data from before and during the 30mph trial and, of course, the relevant safety recommendations and we are confident these changes will help to improve journey times along this route."
