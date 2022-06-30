Car lodged in side of bungalow after Uffculme crash
A car was left partially lodged in the side of a bungalow after crashing in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened at about 10:00 BST on Thursday in Uffculme near Cullompton.
The driver had minor injuries, but officers said there was "extensive damage to the property and concerns over its structural integrity".
A cordon is in place near College Green with police, fire and ambulance crews all on the scene.
Diversions are also in place while Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Mid Devon District Council check the structure of the property.
