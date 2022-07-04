Man suffers head injuries in Plymouth assault
- Published
A man has suffered head injuries in an assault in Plymouth, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Military Road, in the Efford area, at about 08:00 BST on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition, officers said.
Detectives said they were appealing for witnesses in area between 07:15 and 08:00 "who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or running from the area".
