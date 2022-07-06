New Bishop of Plymouth enters city on landing craft
- Published
Surfer and DIY fan the Right Reverend James Grier, 47, has been appointed as the new Bishop of Plymouth.
The married father-of-two, who was born and brought up in Plymouth, arrived in Stonehouse on his first day on a Royal Marines landing craft.
Bishop Grier, who takes over from the Right Reverend Nick McKinnel, said he "cannot think of a greater privilege than to become Bishop of Plymouth".
In the city he met schoolchildren and visited a food bank.
He later visited Pennywell Farm near Buckfastleigh where a goat was named James in his honour.
"I cannot think of a greater privilege than to become the Bishop of Plymouth," he said.
"For so many Plymothians, Plymouth always holds a very special place in our hearts which you never lose, wherever you live.
"I can't quite believe that I will be returning home to Plymouth as bishop."
He studied Theology at Oxford University before becoming ordained in 1998 and was a curate in Oxford, before moving to Birmingham to work as an associate vicar.
He returned to Devon in 2007 to become team vicar of a group of rural churches in East Devon, alongside being Youth Church Advisor for the Diocese.
In that role Bishop Grier, along with his wife Liz, set-up Unlimited Church in Exeter.
He lists surfing in Cornwall and DIY among his interests outside work.
