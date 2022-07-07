Plymouth legal firm's four-day week 'made staff more productive'
By Eve Watson
BBC News
- Published
A legal firm which has been using a four-day week model for three years said it has made staff more productive.
Portcullis Legals in Plymouth changed its working hours after directing manager Trevor Worth researched the idea.
Mr Worth said there had been an increase in job applications since the move.
It comes as about 70 companies are taking part in a UK-wide pilot scheme trialling a four-day week.
During the six-month trial, thought to be the world's biggest pilot scheme, employees will get 100% pay for 80% of the hours they would usually work.
Mr Worth started his staff on a four-day week in January 2019, and has tested different ways of making it work.
He said to begin with staff were able to choose their own day off, but realised the office was "losing collaborative time".
The team now work from Monday to Thursday, and have Friday as a free day.
Mr Worth said: "We measure productivity because that's the key thing. Can people work better and more efficiently in the time they're allocated?
"And we've definitely seen that internally as part of the team and partners we work with.
"It seems to be a real journey that's benefitting everyone, particularly our clients."
The directing manager said those taking on the pilot scheme should "listen" and "collaborate" with their staff.
"As an employer or boss you should be all ears, you should be listening to what's going on in the real world. Have an open dialogue and an open mind, it's not for everyone, it doesn't work in every scenario."
