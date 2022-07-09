Teenager dies after being injured on Plympton farm
- Published
A teenager has died after being seriously injured while working on a farm, police have confirmed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a male suffered serious injuries at the site in Plympton, Plymouth on the evening of 22 June and died at the scene.
The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious.
It added his next of kin had been informed and officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate what happened.
