Devon Air Ambulance marks 30 years of rescue missions
- Published
Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) celebrated 30 years of service with a chance to meet one of its life-saving crews.
Bideford Rugby Club hosted an open day on Sunday, the first of two community events by the DAA this summer.
The charity has carried out more than 31,000 missions since 1992 and in 2021 its two Exeter-based helicopters were sent to 1,384 missions.
"It's our kind supporters that make our service possible and we want to celebrate that," said the trust.
The second 30th Anniversary celebration will be held on 13 August, at Darts Farm just outside Exeter.
