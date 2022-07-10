Cyclists' 225-mile ride raises £170K for Children's Hospice South West

The 225 mile (362km) ride started in Bristol on Friday and finished in St Austell on Sunday

Cyclists have raised about £170,000 for charity after taking part in a three-day ride across Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

About 100 cyclists took part in the ride in aid of Children's Hospice South West.

Their 225-mile (362km) ride started in Bristol on Friday and finished in St Austell on Sunday.

Hospice spokeswoman Caroline Thompson said it had been "an incredible effort".

