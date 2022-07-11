Woman airlifted to hospital after A39 Bideford crash
- Published
A woman in her 70s has "potentially life-changing injuries" after a two-vehicle crash on the A39 in Devon.
Emergency services were called at about 13:00 BST on Saturday to the collision near Abbotsham Cross in Bideford.
The woman, from Barnstaple, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
A man in his 50s, from Bideford, was taken to North Devon District Hospital with less serious injuries.
The road was closed for six hours while officers investigated the scene.
The crash involved a red Citroen Picasso and red Mercedes, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.