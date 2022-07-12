Cornish teenager becomes youngest to complete 14-mile swim challenge
- Published
A teenager has become the youngest person to complete a 14-mile (23km) swim challenge.
Lowenna North completed the challenge on Monday, starting at Eddystone Rock and ending at the steps next to the Tinside Lido pool in Plymouth.
The 15-year-old, from Cornwall, had to postpone her last attempt in 2021 due to bad weather.
She completed the challenge in about 11-and-a-half hours, arriving at the pool at about 19:30 BST.
Only four people have completed the challenge since it was first swum more than 100 years ago.
After completing the challenge, Miss North said: "I'm very happy I finally did it.
"I think the third or fourth hour for me was probably the hardest.
"It just got very tough mentally and I just wanted to get back, I wasn't feeling very well.
"I think it's all psychologically hard, more than it is physically hard.
"Once you get over the mental barrier of it, you're fine, it's completely fine."
Her mother Ruth North said: "If she puts her mind to it, that's it, she'll do it, and I'm just so proud and thankful for all the support we've had."
Andrew Butler, one of Miss North's support crew, said: "She had really tough conditions right through to the finish.
"When she got to the Breakwater, she had the tide against her.
"She's had to really work hard for this swim, she didn't have it easy in any shape or form."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.